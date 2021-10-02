Actress' death: Male friend, PA detained after dad's complaint

A day after 25-year-old Kannada television actress Soujanya reportedly died by suicide in her West Bengaluru apartment, police on Friday detained her personal assistant and male friend for questioning.

Vivek, who works in Kannada and Telugu television shows, came under the police radar after Soujanya's father Prabhu Madappa stated in a police complaint that he had pressured her into marrying him.

Police are questioning Mahesh, the actress' PA, because he had untied her noose. They are also investigating Prabhu's claim that about Rs 6 lakh in cash and jewellery had gone missing from the actress' flat in Doddabele, near Kumbalgodu, where she was found dead on Thursday. Prabhu also named Mahesh in the police complaint, saying "he knows everything in detail".

Read | Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide

Soujanya (real name Savi Madappa) hailed from Suntikoppa, Kodagu, and was a busy actress on the small screen. She also worked in films like 'Chowkattu' and 'Fun'.

Police are almost certain that it's a case of suicide, going by the evidence and the oral report of doctors who did the post-mortem. A four-page purported death note found in Soujanya's flat states that only she is responsible to the suicide. The actress also apologised to her family.

The family had expected Soujanya to be in Suntikoppa by 3 pm, Thursday. She had asked her mother to prepare 'Soppina palya' and 'tomato sambar'. Her brother, who lives in Koramangala, was also expected home.

What friend says

Speaking to news reporters, Vivek said that he would respond to allegations against him only after the post-mortem report came.

"I am as eager to know why she did this as everyone else. I knew her for a year. We got to know each other through common friends and used to meet occasionally, even when she was disturbed. Who had kept the marriage on hold. Police will find out who was forcing her," he added.