Adithya in 10-day police custody

Serial hoax bomb caller Aditya Rao was remanded to 10 days of police custody on being produced before the jurisdictional sixth JMFC court on Thursday.

Sixth JMFC judge Kishor Kumar K N upheld the investigating officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Belliyappa’s request seeking custody of Aditya Rao for in-depth investigation. Rao, who was arrested in Bengaluru and shifted to Mangaluru, was interrogated till the wee hours of Thursday. the police escorted Aditya for a medical check-up at the district Wenlock hospital.

The police have invoked stringent provisions under different laws.

“As he is an accused in a very important case, police will file a case under Section 5 of The Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Section 10,11, 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 (punishment for unlawful activities and conspiracy),” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said.

A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC will be filed against Aditya, who reportedly confessed to making a hoax bomb call to Mangalore International Airport (MIA) terminal manager and warning him about a bomb in an Indigo flight.