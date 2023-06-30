Advisory panel for startups soon, says Priyank Kharge

Advisory panel for startups soon, says Priyank Kharge

According to Priyank's report card, startups that develop the use of Kannada in information technology will get incentives.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 04:39 ist
Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH Photo

An advisory committee will be set up on encouraging startups and creating a conducive atmosphere for them, IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said in his monthly report card that he released on Friday.

According to Priyank's report card, startups that develop the use of Kannada in information technology will get incentives.

Also, a special programme is being formulated to re-skill candidates as required by IT companies. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
startups
Priyank Kharge

Related videos

What's Brewing

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

Isolated Russian football risks going backwards

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

 