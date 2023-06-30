Advisory panel for startups soon, says Priyank Kharge

An advisory committee will be set up on encouraging startups and creating a conducive atmosphere for them, IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said in his monthly report card that he released on Friday.
According to Priyank's report card, startups that develop the use of Kannada in information technology will get incentives.
Also, a special programme is being formulated to re-skill candidates as required by IT companies.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube