After a lull, showers resume in coastal districts

After a brief lull, showers resumed in coastal districts and parts of north and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

Rain, accompanied by high-intensity winds, lashed several parts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Kota in Udupi district recorded 12 cm of rain, Panambur 9 cm, Mangaluru, and Honnavara 7 cm each while Karkala, Bhatkal and Kollur registered 4 cm each.

Rail service hit

Several trains on Konkan stretch have been cancelled as the removal of mud and debris on the rail line between Padil and Kulashekara was hampered by incessant showers. While Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT (train no 12224) Duranto Exp and Kuchuveli-Mumbai LTT (12202) Garib Rath

Exp have been cancelled, several other trains have been diverted. Kodagu witnessed widespread rain on Saturday. While Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery experienced heavy rain, Virajpet, Ponnampet, Kadanooru and Irpu experienced spells of moderate showers. Sakleshpur and surrounding areas in Hassan district also received showers.

Dharwad city experienced downpour on Saturday afternoon. The showers left BRTS route and several roads waterlogged. An electricity pole was damaged after a full-grown tree fell on it at Dasanakoppa Circle.