After a two-year lull, mango tourism to resume soon

  • Jun 05 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 04:02 ist
The mango picking tour was an annual event during the pre-Covid times attracting people of all ages. Credit: DH file photo

After a two-year lull, mango-picking tourism has made a comeback with added vigour as the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) is all set to open registrations for two farm visits from June 12. 

Speaking to DH, KSMDMCL MD C G Nagaraju said that the registration for the first batch will begin soon.

The board plans to hold more tours based on the response.

“The first batch, set to begin on June 12, can accommodate 90 people in two batches. Two farmers from Srinivasapura have signed up for the event,” Nagaraju said.

The mango-picking tour was an annual event during the pre-Covid times and had attracted many senior citizens and children. The short trip to mango farms around the city would give the city dwellers an experience of how the fruits are harvested. The visitors can pick the fruits directly from the tree and enjoy them. 

Also read: Below-'aam' yield pushes up mango prices in Karnataka

“We would see many grandparents coming to the farm along with their children. It was a tour they would look forward to,” Nagaraju added.

However, the tour may be restricted this year to delays in harvesting and unseasonal rain. “We are a little wary of the weather conditions since the farms get slushy after the rain. Hence, we are taking it slow,” he said.

“Also, since the schools have already reopened, the registrations may dip a little,” KSMDMCL officials said.

The tour has attracted many companies which plan to take their employees for team building activities and KSMDMCL has already been receiving enquiries for the same. 

Apart from KSMDMCL, many farmers have privately opened up their farm doors for visitors.  “Many customers are keen on such tours and hence, we have allowed them to come and pick the fruits and experience the joy of harvesting,” said Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer who grows almost 20 varieties of mangoes on his farm near Kolar. 

The farmers also provide up to 20% discount for those visiting them.  

