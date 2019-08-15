After brief lull, heavy showers resume in coastal dists

After a brief lull, heavy showers resumed in coastal districts on Thursday while parts of Malnad region received moderate rain intermittently.

The coastal parts of Uttara Kannada district, including Karwar town, experienced downpour in the wee hours of Thursday.

The overnight drizzle and early morning downpour poured misery on the port town. Showers, coupled with the mud, inundated the National Highway 66 near Binaga.

Traffic on the busy highway was affected for a while before the CMC workers cleared the mud and water to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

Rainwater flooded a dialysis centre on the premises of the District Hospital.

District Surgeon Dr Shivanand Kudtarkar told DH that no damage has been done to medical equipment and precision tools.

Taluks lying in Malnad region of the district, including Sirsi, Yellapur and Joida, also received moderate to heavy showers.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Thursday), Karwar town recorded 17 cm of rain while Ankola and Shirali received 14 and 13 cm

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts also witnessed downpour on Thursday. Sullia in Dakshina Kannada has received 8.7 cm of rain. A makeshift bridge has been constructed near Banjarumale. Repair and restoration works at Charmadi Ghat are underway at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the roads of the hill ranges of Chikkamagaluru district has been banned till August 30 in view of the repair works.

Several roads in the ranges have been damaged due to land slips triggered by heavy showers recently. Traffic on Mullayyanagiri, Sitalayyanagiri and Bababudangiri routes has been banned, said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham.