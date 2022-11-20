AIMIM Karnataka president Usmangani held in assault case

AIMIM K'taka president Usmangani held in assault case

A video clip purportedly showing Usmangani and his family members assaulting a few people near the Anjuman complex has gone viral on the social media platform

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 03:54 ist
Usmangani Humnabad. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ilkal police have arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Usmangani Humnabad has been arrested in connection with an assault reported at Anjuman complex in the town on Saturday.

The Ilakl police have arrested Usamngani on charges of assault. The police acted following a complaint in this regard, Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash told reporters.

Rafique Nadaf, Shahmid Reshmi and others had alleged irregularities in the administration of Hazarat Syed Shah Murtuza Qadri dargah. Usmangani, who is the president of the dargah, annoyed by the charges, is said to have assaulted Nadaf and Reshmi. Both Nadaf and Resmhi sustained injuries in the clash and have been rushed to a hospital in the town.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
AIMIM

