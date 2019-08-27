AK Subbaiah, firebrand politician from Kodagu, dead

A firebrand politician, legal luminary and noted thinker Ajjikuttira Kariappa Subbaiah (AK Subbaiah) passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Subbaiah was the first President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka during its formative days (Janata Party). Ironically, Subbaiah later turned out to be a bitter critic of the party and its programmes based on extreme right-wing ideology.

Beginning his career as an advocate, Subbaiah made his foray into politics in the 1970s and was elected as a member of the Upper House (Karnataka Legislative Council). As an opposition leader in the Upper House, Subbaiah won plaudits for unearthing corruption in R Gundu Rao’s government. His fiery speeches and strong anti-graft stand helped BJP secure a whopping 19 seats in the Assembly polls during 1983, with prominent leaders like Dr VS Acharya and BS Yediyurappa who made it to the Assembly for the first time.

Subbaiah was responsible for bringing the first non-congress government in the state led by CM Ramakrishna Hegde when BJP extended outside support to the Hegde led coalition government comprising Janata Party, Kranti Ranga and other regional parties. Protesting against the RSS ideologies that began to shape the policies of BJP, Subbaiah came out of the saffron party and rose to prominence by taking on the BJP.

Subbaiah is also credited with building the first-ever regional party in Karnataka when he launched ‘Kannada Nadu’ party. However, the party failed to make an impact in the state politics and later Subbaiah joined Congress and represented the party in the Upper House. Known for his straight and uncompromising attitude, Subbaiah was against superstition and supported the Siddaramaiah led Congress government when it tabled Anti-Superstition Bill. He has also authored a book ‘RSS: Antharanga’. He leaves behind a wife and five sons including former additional advocate general AS Ponnanna.