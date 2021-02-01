All rural households to get drinking water in 3 years: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said that all households in rural areas in the state will receive pure drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission in the next three years. In the state, it is being implemented under the slogan ‘Mane Manege Gange’ (Ganga to every house).

He was speaking after inaugurating Sarapadi and Narikombu multi-village drinking water projects, implemented at a cost of Rs 62 crore in Bantwal. Pure drinking water should be supplied to households.

Several districts in the state are facing acute shortage of water. To solve the woes, several projects are being implemented, the minister said.

Zilla Panchayat president and members should identify the areas that are facing a water crisis and try to solve them, Eshwarappa said.

Drinking water projects at a cost of Rs 60 crore in Bantwal and Rs 140 crore in Mangalore North constituency will be taken up shortly. The Cabinet has approved both the projects, the minister said.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik said that the multi-village drinking water project at Narikombu will supply water to Narikombu and 38 other habitations while Sarapadi project will supply water to Sarapadi and 95 other habitations.

Out of 39 Gram Panchayats in Bantwal taluk, the two projects have covered 30 Gram Panchayats. The remaining Gram Panchayats of Veerakamba, Bolanthoor, Sajipamunnur, Sajipamooda and Manchi will get water from River Nethravathi shortly as the work is in progress, he added.

An estimate of Rs 33.72 crore has been prepared to supply water to households in 46 villages under Jal Jeevan Mission.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary also spoke on the occasion.