Almatti 1 mtr short of reaching FRL; rain resumes

The Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir in Almatti is just one metre short of reaching its full reservoir level.

The water level in Almatti dam on Thursday was 518.55 metre as against the maximum level of 519.60 metres while the storage stood at 106 tmcft. The reservoir has a maximum storage capacity of 123.081 tmcft.

Last year, on the corresponding date, the water level stood at 518.75 metres while the storage was 109 tmcft.

On Thursday, 46,239 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoir while the outflow was 10,000 cusecs.

The reservoir has been receiving good inflows, for the last two weeks, following heavy showers in Krishna river catchment in Maharashtra.

Widespread showers

Meanwhile, many parts of north interior Karnataka and the coastal region experienced heavy showers on Thursday.

Downpour battered Dharwad city and surrounding areas for the second consecutive day. The weather was bright and sunny in the morning. It turned overcast in the afternoon. Skies opened up at 2 pm and it poured for the next two hours.

Showers left the roads, Hubballi-Dharwad main road near Tollnaka and NTTF in particular, flooded, affecting traffic for a while. Hubballi city too witnessed mild rains.

Moderate to heavy showers lashed parts of Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal and Haveri districts. Huvina Hadagali town and surrounding areas in Ballari district also witnessed good rains on Thursday afternoon.

Rain woes in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada district, including Mangaluru city, received heavy rain since Wednesday night. The showers threw life in Mangaluru out of gear. The UGD works only added to rain woes. Wednesday night showers flooded Mangaluru Central Railway Station, central jail road, Gujarati School, near Empire Mall Jyoti Circle and Ullal flyover.

Puttur, Sullia, Bantwal and Belthangdi taluks have also received good spells of rain. Recent showers have upped the water level in several rivers - Netravathi, Kumaradhara, Payaswini and Phalguni among others.