Amit Shah addresses Jansevak Samavesh valedictory programme in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 17 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 17:36 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at his supporters during an event, outside HAL airport in Bengaluru, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the District Stadium here on Sunday evening to address the valedictory of Jansevak Samavesh.

Shah had arrived in the city in the morning and had proceeded towards Bagalkot to participate in a programme. He returned in the evening to address the gathering wherein Gram Panchayat members, also supporters and activists of BJP were to be complimented.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, BJP State Incharge Arun Singh, Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Karadi, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani, ministers Prabhu Chavan, C P Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle,  Basavaraj Bommai, former MPs Dr Prabhakar Kore, Ramesh Katti, legislators Abhay Patil, P Rajeev, Mahesh Kumathalli and other party leaders were present.

Shah earlier visited residence of late union minister Suresh Angadi and consoled the family members.

Amit Shah
Belagavi
Karnataka
BJP

