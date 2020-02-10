Anti-CAA play: School moves High Court, seeks quashing of sedition case

Directors of Shaheen Education Foundation have approached the Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a sedition case filed in connection with a controversial play enacted by the students of Shaheen Primary School in Bidar during the annual day function recently.

The school management has been booked under Sections 124(A), 153(A), 504 and 505 of IPC. A counsel appearing for the school management had on February 7 submitted a plea in the court praying for the quashing of FIR as the play staged by the children will not be treason.

The court which took up the application for hearing on Monday adjourned the hearing directing the government advocate to submit the details of the case.

A case was registered against the four people alleging that the kids' play in the school, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, 'insulted' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, Fareeda Begum, the headmistress of the school, and Anjumunnisa, the mother of a girl student who was part of the drama, were arrested. They were produced before the JMFC Court on Monday. The judicial custody of the duo has been extended till February 24.

Advance bail hearing today

An anticipatory bail plea moved by the directors of Shaheen Education Foundation will come up for hearing on Tuesday at the District and Sessions Court.

Superintendent of Police D L Nagesh said the investigation into the incident was underway. State Commission for Child Rights had sought a report on the police questioning the students. The report has been handed over to Commission member Jayashri, he added.