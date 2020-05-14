Apply for crop loss at Nadakacheri office, floriculturists told

Flower growers may apply for compensation towards their crop loss in Nadakacheri offices or taluk horticulture department offices, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

Speaking at a district-level meeting held at DC's office on Thursday, she said that floriculturists would be provided with Rs 10,000 per acre.

"The compensation will not exceed Rs 25,000 per hectare," she added.

She further stated that if the crop survey had not been done, the same will be carried out by the officials from the department of horticulture, for the disbursal of compensation.

Horticulture department Deputy Director Sridhar said that the flowers which come under the compensation scheme were the short term crops like Marigold, Chrysanthemum and Aster and the long term crops such as Aboli, Rose, Jasmine, Kakada and Bird of Paradise.

The compensation will also be provided for Gerbera, Carnation, Orchid and Anthurium, he added.

The original RTC, self-declaration and details of the bank account should be submitted along with the application.

Eligibility to the compensation will be based on the crop survey report of 2019-20. Crops transplanted after March 24, 2020, will not be considered. The RTC of the land should be in the name of the applicant claiming the compensation. In case of joint RTCs, the letter of consent should be obtained by the applicant

If the RTC holder has expired and the account has not been transferred in the name of the applicant, compensation will be disbursed after obtaining necessary documents.

For details, contact: Deputy Director of Horticulture department (94489 99227).