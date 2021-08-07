Araga Jnanendra becomes Karnataka Home Minister

Araga Jnanendra becomes Karnataka Home Minister, Thirthahalli goes into festive mode

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:53 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Festive atmosphere gripped Thirthahalli taluk, on Saturday, after four-time MLA Araga Jnanendra was allocated home portfolio. The followers of Jnanendra burnt fireworks and exchanged sweets in the town as part of celebrations. 

It may be mentioned here that former chief minister the late S Bangarappa, MLA from Sorab, too was made home minister in Devaraj Urs-led cabinet when he became the minister for the first time. In this way, for the second time, MLA from Shivamogga has become home minister. 

Expressing his happiness over the portfolio, he said the party and chief minister accorded him home portfolio believing in his ability. He promised that he would discharge his duties effectively. He had learnt discipline in RSS and it would prove beneficial for him. He would provide justice to the post under the guidance of RSS leaders and the chief minister. 

araga jnanendra
Karnataka
India News

