Army person with AK 47 live round handed over to MLIRC

Army person with AK 47 live round handed over to MLIRC

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 10:25 ist

An army person with AK 47 live round and Insas was found at the airport here on Saturday during frisking by KSISF officers.

He has been handed over to Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) Station Headquarter.

Marihal police under whose jurisdiction the airport has been located in the letter to Station Headquarter, MLIRC informed that Nayak Subedar Arun Maruti Bhosle was found carrying one AK 47 live round and one Insas fired empty case while frisking by KSISF officers.

He has been handed over to officers for further action.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
AK-47

What's Brewing

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

US Open winner Naomi Osaka hints at more race activism

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

‘Nomadland’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

Bahrain to normalise ties with Israel. Why it matters

How not to reform criminal law

How not to reform criminal law

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

What if Trump fought Covid as hard as fight for wall?

 