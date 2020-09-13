Army person with AK 47 live round handed over to MLIRC

An army person with AK 47 live round and Insas was found at the airport here on Saturday during frisking by KSISF officers.

He has been handed over to Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) Station Headquarter.

Marihal police under whose jurisdiction the airport has been located in the letter to Station Headquarter, MLIRC informed that Nayak Subedar Arun Maruti Bhosle was found carrying one AK 47 live round and one Insas fired empty case while frisking by KSISF officers.

He has been handed over to officers for further action.