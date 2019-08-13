As flood toll touches 48, state takes rehoming steps

The death toll due to flooding has risen to 48 and an unprecedented 6.73 lakh people have been evacuated from flood-hit villages in the state, with rescue and relief operations intensifying on Monday thanks to receding water levels.

Karnataka rains LIVE | Toll touches 48, Gowda asks Modi for Rs 5k cr aid

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who continued his tour of flood-hit areas, announced several rehoming measures for the displaced. An assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to those who lost their homes in floods and landslides.

The chief minister also announced Rs 1 lakh to those whose homes need repair and Rs 5,000 per month to meet the rental costs for those who have made, or want to make, alternative accommodation.

“As an immediate measure, I have ordered payment of Rs 10,000 to those who have been rendered homeless,” Yediyurappa said during his visit to Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

More than 40,000 homes have been damaged either partially or completely across 2,738 flood-hit villages.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa thanked the gods for the receding rains. “In 4-6 days, I expect a return to normalcy,” he said.

“The government has sought Rs 3,000-crore aid from the Centre. We can start rehabilitation work as soon as we receive it,” he said.

With reservoirs brimming, authorities are continuously monitoring the level of inflows and outflows. There was some respite for villagers in the Narayanpur reservoir catchment when the outflow reduced from 6.3 lakh cusecs to 5.9 lakh cusecs. But three villages were inundated after the outflow from the Tungabhadra reservoir was increased from 1.8 lakh cusecs to 2.25 lakh cusecs.

In Kalaburagi and Yadgir, people were seen leaving the relief camps to return to their villages in the wake of the Bhima river current reducing in intensity.

Belagavi continues to be the worst hit, accounting for three-fifths of all the evacuations across 17 districts.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Belagavi is most likely to receive “isolated with light to moderate rains” for the next five days.

Coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive “widespread with moderate rains” and isolated places are most likely to receive “heavy rains” for the next five days.

Over 3.93 lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps. Yediyurappa said he had ordered deputy commissioners to stockpile supply materials coming in through donations. “I’ve said that materials should be distributed when people start going back,” he said.

Leaders of the Opposition Congress and JD(S) also extended a helping hand to the displaced.