Attack on Tikait: 'Mastermind' woman arrested

The High Grounds police investigating the attack case on Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, have arrested a woman by name Umadevi, a resident of Hebbal.

According to the police, Umadevi, aged 32 years, is the sister of the accused Shivakumar who has been already arrested in the case along with two others - Bharath Shetty and Pradeep, activists of various organisations. Umadevi is also associated with an organisation.

A senior police officer said that the role of Umadevi came to light during the questioning of the suspects arrested on May 30, the day of the attack.

The police conducted a search at the house of Umadevi on Saturday and found six machetes and two swords, the police officer said.

On Monday, she was produced in court and has been taken into police custody for three days.

Umadevi is accused of masterminding the attack. She allegedly got it executed through the trio, the police officer added.

Tikait was attacked with a microphone and wire and his face was smeared with black ink when he was addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

Tikait sustained an injury on his hand. After the incident, Anusuyamma from Raitha Sangha filed a complaint.

The suspects have told the police that they wanted Tikait to address the conference in Kannada. But the police have learnt that it was a planned attack.

Shivakumar was convicted in a murder case and was released from the Central Prison, Parappana Agraha, on good conduct.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 354 (assault or criminal force to any woman intending to outrage), 324 (Causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50 rupees) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).