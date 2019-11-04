Bachegowdas skip CM's event in Hoskote

The BJP is now facing open rebellion in the Hoskote Assembly constituency ahead of the bypolls as the party's Chikkaballapur MP B N Bachegowda and his son Sharath stayed away from an event where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched a Rs 300-crore lift irrigation project.

Sharing the stage with Congress' disqualified legislator MTB Nagaraj and other BJP leaders, Yediyurappa made an appeal to the voters of Hoskote to support the candidate to 'strengthen his hands'. This was seen as the CM batting for Nagaraj.

Sharath lost against Nagaraj last year, and is seeking the BJP ticket for the bypolls. He has threatened to contest as an independent if he is denied the ticket.

"Let people who criticise MTB Nagaraj, do so. Among the 224 MLAs, he is the most honest and simple MLA despite his wealth. He has placed several demands regarding projects in his constituency. I will approve all of them," Yediyurappa said, clearly looking to improve Nagaraj's prospects in Hoskote, where his re-election will be easier said than done, according to sources.

The absence of the Bachegowdas reflected the discontent that prevails within the BJP. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, brushed it aside saying he was confident that Bachegowda and Sharath will campaign for the BJP. He said that all BJP workers should work for the candidate chosen by the party. "If anybody flouts the party diktat, disciplinary action will be initiated against them," Ashoka warned.