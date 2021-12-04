Bahuroopi national theatre festival postponed

The 10-day national theatre festival, Bahuroopi, has been postponed till January 15, following the guidelines issued by the government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theatre festival was scheduled to commence on December 10.

Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa said the theatre festival has been postponed as per the Covid-19 new guidelines issued by the state government.

“As per the guidelines, only 500 people are allowed to participate. But We have prepared for 1,000 people,” he said.

A few artistes, who were part of Parva play, opposed Rangayana’s decision to invite Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele to deliver the valedictory address of the theatre festival.

The artistes have written a letter to the Rangayana director in this regard. However, the director said he has not received any letter from the artistes.

Cariappa said artistes have not opposed the decision and it is just a rumour.

Rangayana, the state government-run repertory, hosts the national theatre festival every year.