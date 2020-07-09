Bangarpet tahsildar stabbed to death by retd teacher

In a ghastly attack carried out in broad daylight on Thursday, Bangarpet Tahsildar Chandramouleshwar (53) was stabbed to death during the survey of disputed land in the taluk.

Suspect Venakatachalapathi, a retired school teacher, stabbed the officer with a knife in front of the Revenue staff and policemen on Thursday evening.

Following the incident, the officer was rushed to R N Jalappa Hospital in Kolar. But the doctors pronounced him dead. The Kamasamudra police have registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the suspect.

Following an application by one Ramamurthy for the survey of the land bearing survey numbers 5/4 at Kalavanchi village, the tahsildar, along with Revenue staff and police personnel, went to the site to conduct the survey. The land had a history of disputes between the applicant and Venkatachalapati. During the survey, the suspect abused the officers and the applicant. When the tahslidar was about to leave, Venkatachalapati stabbed the officer in chest, police said.