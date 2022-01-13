Basavaraj Horatti inspects Council offices

Basavaraj Horatti inspects Council offices

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 11:50 ist

Noting that the staff working in various departments in the Legislative Council do not have adequate space to function, chairperson Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday directed officials to provide sufficient infrastructure.

Horatti conducted a surprise inspection of all the Council offices, in presence of PWD additional chief secretary Rajneesh Goel and other officers.

He directed officials to ensure adequate space for the reporting department staff and also to keep their files. There is a general space crunch when it comes to seating arrangements, he said and asked officials to ensure that all the infrastructure was available. He further directed all the staff to strictly follow the Covid protocol in their offices.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Basavaraj Horatti
Karnataka News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Highest-paid female athlete: Osaka tops Forbes list

Highest-paid female athlete: Osaka tops Forbes list

Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life

Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life

 