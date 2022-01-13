Basavaraj Horatti inspects Council offices

Noting that the staff working in various departments in the Legislative Council do not have adequate space to function, chairperson Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday directed officials to provide sufficient infrastructure.

Horatti conducted a surprise inspection of all the Council offices, in presence of PWD additional chief secretary Rajneesh Goel and other officers.

He directed officials to ensure adequate space for the reporting department staff and also to keep their files. There is a general space crunch when it comes to seating arrangements, he said and asked officials to ensure that all the infrastructure was available. He further directed all the staff to strictly follow the Covid protocol in their offices.