‘Be ready for polls’ video of Nikhil goes viral

A video clipping of K Nikhil, son of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, asking the party workers to get ready for the interim polls any moment, has gone viral on the social media.

The 42-second video shows Nikhil interacting with the party workers. He says, “Be ready to face the interim polls any time.” The video clipping has been uploaded by Sunilgowda Dandiganahalli on his Facebook wall. But there is no information on where and when the video was recorded.

“There is no problem for the state government. But still, we all should be ready to face the elections. It may come today, tomorrow or next year. All preparations should begin from the next month itself," Nikhil says.

He says, “There is no problem for the government now. Kumaranna will complete the remaining four-year term. I am aware of what is happening in the government. Do not lose hope after watching media speculations.”

Nikhil has been visiting the district and is responding to the problems of the people here, after he was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. He is also meeting senior leaders and is taking advise. He is showing inclination to contest the Assembly elections, it is said.