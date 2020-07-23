Belagavi hospital violence: 3 detained, manhunt on for others accused

APMC police detained three persons accused of damaging the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital with stones and setting an ambulance on fire on Wednesday night alleging medical negligence after their relative who was admitted for Covid-19 died during treatment. A manhunt has been launched for others who are absconding.

A 55-year-old male had been admitted to the hospital for treatment on July 19, for treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was positive for Covid-19 according to the report received on Wednesday. He died on Wednesday night while being shifted to Intensive Care Unit for treatment of respiratory problems.

Relatives of the patient entered into an argument with the hospital staff alleging medical negligence. After coming out of the building they pelted stones on the facility and vehicles parked outside. They also set the ambulance parked outside on fire.

A police personnel and five other hospital staff suffered injuries in the melee.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Two persons were detained in the spot and another later. The matter is under investigation and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the others accused.