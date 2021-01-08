Belthangady man murders his wife

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 16:07 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A man murdered his wife by allegedly assaulting her with a sharp-edged weapon over a trivial issue, at Gandibagilu in Belthangady.

According to the police, the deceased is Sowmya Francis. The accused is Johnson. According to the complaint given by victim’s brother Sanoj Francis, Sowmya was married to Johnson 13 years ago. Johnson, her mother in law Mary and father in law Mathew were harassing her physically and mentally and abusing her for the last few years.

A case has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station under IPC sections 498 (A), 302 and 34.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
murder
Belthangady

