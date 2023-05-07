Bengaluru bus services to take a hit on May 9,10

Public transport will be significantly disrupted on May 9 and 10 as both KSRTC and BMTC have deployed thousands of buses for election duties.

In separate statements, the two transport corporations said they would give a significant number of their buses to the district administrations and the police for election duties. As a result, the operation of KSRTC and BMTC buses will be disrupted on May 9 and 10. Travellers should plan accordingly.

As of May 6, the KSRTC had committed to deploying 3,700 and the BMTC 1,868 buses for election duties. DH reported the development on April 30.

The 3,700 buses that the KSRTC will spare for election duties translate into about 45 per cent of its fleet size of 8,100 buses. The BMTC will spare about 28 per cent of its 6,850 buses. The NWKRT and the KKRTC will spare 4,000 of the 9,100 buses in their fleet. Overall, the four road transport corporations in the state will deploy around 9,568 buses or about 42 per cent of the total fleet size of about 24,000 buses.