Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders, liquor ban for 48 hours

Considering the fast unfolding political developments and possible skirmishes between various political party workers in the next few days, the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders across Bengaluru following alerts by the intelligence sleuths.



Aimed at maintaining law and order in Bengaluru and preventing any untoward incidents that could disrupt the prevailing situation, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and issued prohibitory orders for 48 hours, which runs from 6:00 pm on 23 July to 25 July evening.

According to the order, a copy of which is with DH, the prohibitory orders will be in effect across regions falling within the jurisdiction of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate. The prohibitory orders restrain people from congregating in five or more numbers, carrying out processions or holding public meetings, carrying weapons and explosives and burning the effigy of any person, shouting slogan or exhibiting posters against any person or party or organization.

Further, by invoking sub-sections 1 and 3 of the CrPC Section 144, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has also banned the sale of liquor in any wine shops, bars, pubs and any other shops that serves liquor for two days keeping in mind the law and order situation in and around Bengaluru city limits.