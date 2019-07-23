Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders, liquor ban for 48 hours

Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders, liquor ban for 48 hours

Bangalore City Police enforced prohibitory orders based on intelligence inputs of possible political violence.

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 20:53pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 23:42pm ist
BJP, Congress and JD(S) workers clash in front of Nitesh Apartments on Race course road. (DH Photo)
Highlights: 
Prohibitory orders prevent people from gathering in numbers of more than five in a spot..
Sale of liquor in bars and shops in Bengaluru is banned from 6pm on Tuesday till 6pm on Thursday.

Considering the fast unfolding political developments and possible skirmishes between various political party workers in the next few days, the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders across Bengaluru following alerts by the intelligence sleuths.
 
Aimed at maintaining law and order in Bengaluru and preventing any untoward incidents that could disrupt the prevailing situation, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and issued prohibitory orders for 48 hours, which runs from 6:00 pm on 23 July to 25 July evening.

According to the order, a copy of which is with DH, the prohibitory orders will be in effect across regions falling within the jurisdiction of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate. The prohibitory orders restrain people from congregating in five or more numbers, carrying out processions or holding public meetings, carrying weapons and explosives and burning the effigy of any person, shouting slogan or exhibiting posters against any person or party or organization.

Further, by invoking sub-sections 1 and 3 of the CrPC Section 144, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has also banned the sale of liquor in any wine shops, bars, pubs and any other shops that serves liquor for two days keeping in mind the law and order situation in and around Bengaluru city limits.

Bengaluru
Section 144
curfew
Karnataka political crisis
Comments (+)
 