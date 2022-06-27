Bengaluru to host nine G20 meetings: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Bengaluru will host nine G20 summit meetings next year.

Bommai was speaking at the launch of the anthology 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

"The world's 20 leading countries will meet in India. In Bengaluru too, nine G20 meetings are scheduled to be held. India is getting stronger in the areas of defence, economy, education and so on," Bommai said.

Extolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said India hosting the G20 summit next year is proof of the Prime Minister's "strong effort to showcase the country to the world".

Earlier in the day, Bommai met G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former foreign secretary. They held talks on next year's G20 summit.

Shringla told Bommai that Karnataka might host 10 G20 meetings and sought the government's suggestions.

"Karnataka has one or another link to every G20 nation. We should showcase Karnataka's strides in IT and the startup sector. The state has the highest number of unicorns and decacorns. Also, in the coming days, the state will emerge as the hub for green hydrogen and semi-conductor production," Bommai said, according to a statement from his office.