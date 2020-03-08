Bhagwat to meet RSS office-bearers ahead of ABPS

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will hold meetings with national-level office-bearers of the organisation over the course of the week in the state.

Bhagawat, who took part at a Swayamsevak Samavesha at National College Grounds in the city on Sunday, is expected to stay here till March 21. During his stay, he will take part in the Akhila Bharatiya Partinidhi Sabha (ABPS) from March 15 to 17.

ABPS, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, will meet at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli on the outskirts of city and is expected to deliberate on policy matters such as CAA and organisational issues like increasing the number of training camps and improving shakhas.

More than 1,000 senior leaders of the RSS, including Sarkaryawah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, are expected to take part in the ABPS. The meetings in the next few days will set a blueprint for the ABPS to discuss.