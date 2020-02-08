Bidar play row: State agencies urged to conduct enquiry

Karnataka Child Rights Trust (CRT) has urged Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) and Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to question children instead of police personnel in the recent case of school play on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act reported from Bidar.

In an official communication to media, CRT mentioned, "Media reports on the Bidar school play incident are most disturbing as the actions reported as taken by the police violate the provisions of Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) for which India is a signatory since 1992; they also violate the general protection measures guaranteed in the National Policy for Children 2013 and the special protection given to all children under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. It is an accepted norm that while interacting with children by any state authorities, whether police or others in any situation, the children are accompanied by their parents or caretakers or a person whom the child has trust. "

"We urge that such actions be immediately stopped and investigated by the govt, followed by suitable action. KSCPCR and SHRC must conduct their own enquiries and recommend suitable action to prevent any further actions that may intimidate children. We also urge the local District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to intervene along with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to provide necessary support to the children, who may have to be considered in the current situation as children in need of care and protection. We also appeal to the district court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and stop any further intimidation of the children," reads the communication.

CRT even urge for immediate release on bail of the women who have been taken to judicial custody, especially since her girl child has been deprived of her only parent and family member, and has been pining for her.