Biometric attendance must in PU colleges

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2020, 22:29pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 22:33pm ist

All government and aided pre-university colleges must implement biometric devices for recording the attendance of the employees and workers, the government has said.

Of the 2,100 colleges, which come under the rule, only 960 have installed biometric devices. As many as 14,305 employees have enrolled for the Aadhaar-based online attendance system. The joint director of Pre-University Education Department has warned of action against principals who fail to follow the directions.

