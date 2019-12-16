BJP holds workshop for cadre on Citizenship Act

Amidst nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP, which has defended its decision on the Act, organised a workshop for its cadre in the city on Monday on the implementation of the Act.

The workshop was conducted for its cadre from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. According to party national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrahbuddhe, the workshop was held to equip the cadre to facilitate “public awakening” about the Act.

The party would soon undertake a campaign to explain to everyone as to what the CAB entails and how it will help all the persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries, he added.

Sahasrahbuddhe said certain forces were deliberately spreading misinformation on the Act. “We condemn their efforts. The campaign will silence all those doubting the Act,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in the city on Monday about the government’s plan to implement CAA, BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao attacked the opposition parties for “spreading misinformation and propaganda” against CAA.

He said the Congress and communists have a coalition of political interests with Pakistan. “What Rahul Gandhi speaks is exactly the language that Imran Khan speaks in Pakistan,” Rao alleged.