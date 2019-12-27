BJP tells people not to preempt Centre’s moves

BJP national general secretary Anil Jain has advised people against preempting the moves of the government in connection with National Population Register (NPR).

Responding to a question at a press meet, he said that though NPR was the first step towards National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that citizens of the country, even minorities, had nothing to fear.

“NPR is the first step. NRC could be the tenth step. It is not necessary to preempt things,” he said. If government decides on NRC, it will come out openly and all rules pertaining to the same will be announced, he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, would not affect any citizens of the country. “None of the 130 crore citizens of the country will be affected irrespective of their religion or caste. Nobody’s citizenship is in jeopardy,” he said.

Jain also criticised the tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar. Criticising him for not respecting the PM, he lashed out at Rahul for the condemnable use of language in his tweet.