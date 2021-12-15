BJP to go slow on Karnataka anti-conversion Bill?

CM Basavaraj Bommai told the meeting that although the draft Bill is ready, it needed some more discussion to be finalised

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 23:52 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday is said to have been inconclusive on the proposed anti-conversion Bill. 

According to sources, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the meeting that although the draft Bill is ready, it needed some more discussion to be finalised. The government will discuss the pros and cons of the Bill before introducing it in the Assembly.

The Opposition Congress has raised complaints about the delay in issuing copies of the Bill to legislators, even as a section of the BJP is inclined to table it. 

During the meeting, complaints were raised about the manner of functioning of some ministers in the Cabinet. Grievances were also aired over the release of funds to constituencies.

BJP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Congress

