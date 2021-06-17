BJP would require ventilator support if BSY is removed, warn seers

A group of 15 Lingayat seers from the district on Thursday expressed their support to B S Yediyurappa amid the talks of unseating the septuagenarian as chief minister.

“A section of BJP leaders, citing the party’s 75 years age cap rule, wants Yediyurappa to step down as chief minister. Wasn’t he (BSY) old when the party went to 2018 Assembly polls under his leadership? Now, the party has come to power, the vested interests in the party are making a hue and cry to further their political interests,” the seers told

reporters here.

They demanded the BJP leadership to continue Yediyurappa as chief minister for the remaining term.

“Yediyurappa is like oxygen to BJP state unit. If he is removed, the party will need ventilator support. This is the opinion of the community and we are just the mouthpiece of the community,” the seers warned.

President of Veerashaiva Mathadeeshara Dharma Parishat Mallikarjun Swami of Mariyammanahalli, Vamadeva Mahanta Shivacharya of Yemmiganur Mahant Mutt, Abhnava Halaswami of Hirehadagali, Musturu Rudramuni Shivacharya of Jagalur, Vishwaradhya Shivacharya of Bukkasagar, Marisidda Basavasami of Halekote Shantaviraswami of Hadagali Gavisiddeshwara Mutt among others were present.