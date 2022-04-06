BJP's moves to divide society will boomerang: Siddaramaiah

Alleging that BJP leaders are raising emotional and religious issues for polarisation of votes by dividing the society, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stated that such acts would boomerang for the BJP.

"As hardly one year is left for the next Assembly elections, BJP leaders are trying to convert non-issues into issues. They have no achievement to show, and corruption is rampant in the BJP regime. To hide that, they are raising issues like hijab, halal, ban on vendors in jatras, Bhagavadgeeta, and loudspeakers in mosques," he said.

People are fed up with the BJP which is trying to divide society by damaging harmony. BJP is misguiding people in the name of religion and traditions, but people understand all conspiracies. We are going to people, and we would also tell them the truth, he noted.

The chief minister is mum about issues like price rise which affects the life of people. But, BJP leaders are trying to provoke sentiments on issues not related to the life of people. BJP believes in Manuvada, and we have faith in humanitarianism, Siddaramaiah noted.

'Jnanendra is unfit HM'

"Araga Jnanendra is the most unfit home minister, but Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is supporting him. KS Eshwarappa and Bhagwant Khuba violated Section 144. How can such people bring peace and order?" Siddaramaiah asked.

In the absence of peace and order, investors would not come. Existing industries are also getting shifted to other states. Without investment and industrial growth, people would not get jobs and their purchasing power would not improve, he observed.

Interests of minorities and all other communities should be protected, as the government has no religion in a secular state, and all religions should be treated equally, he added.

