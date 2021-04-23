Blood banks scramble for donors as May 1 looms

With just days left for the vaccination rollout for all individuals aged above 18, blood banks are scrambling to find as many donors as possible.

As per a recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), a person cannot donate blood for 28 days after taking a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Blood banks say they're reliant on walk-in donors or replacement donors since the pandemic started, as educational institutions and MNCs, where they used to conduct drives, are no longer open.

According to them, two out of three people who walk in currently to donate blood end up being vaccinated individual, shortening their already shrinking pool of donors.

Blood banks are now working the phones to stock up quickly.

Dr Narasimha Swamy L, medical officer in-charge at Rotary TTK Blood, warned of a potential shortage in the coming days. "Already those above 45 years aren't able to donate after their first and second dose. Once the 18-44 years age group starts getting vaccinated, there will be a potential shortage of blood because of the NBTC guidelines," he said.

Dr Narasimha said they were conducting mobile camps, informing their earlier donors and calling them to donate before they get vaccinated.

"But because of the surge, we are not getting a place to conduct the camps as it causes crowding. Our stocks of A+, B+ and O+ are all in single digits, in all just 20 units are left," he added. Previously, the bank had a stock of 300-500 units left with them at any point.

Chandrakant K V, 56, a volunteer who has donated blood 205 times so far, said donors like him were questioning the NBTC order "since this is not the practice in the US or Europe".

"As it is there is a shortage of 30% for blood units at any given point of time. One, because of the pandemic, people are not coming forward. Now if eligible donors get vaccinated, they can't donate for at least two months after the first and second dose," he said.

"We are appealing voluntary blood donors' groups and organisations like Lions to seek blood donations before vaccination."

Dr Nanda Kishore V, in charge of the blood bank at MS Ramaiah Hospital, requested donors to donate as "all eligible donors won't get vaccinated on the same day".

"In the next two-three days, we will try to mobilise as many donors as possible. We are maintaining the required stock with difficulty. We are not able to supply anyone from outside, we are only looking at the hospital's needs," he added.