B'luru man held for vandalising Hampi monument

The town police on Wednesday detained a man from Bengaluru on the charge of vandalising a stone pillar behind Vijaya Vittala temple in Hampi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hampi, Simi Mariam George, said that Nagaraj of Bengaluru, during his tour of the Hampi monuments damaged a stone pillar by pushing it. "We detained Nagaraj on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Archaeological Survey of India. It has come to light that Nagaraj committed the act without knowing the importance of historial monuments," the DySP said.

Hampi police have registered a case. Police officials and authorities of Archaeological Department visited the spot.