B'luru-M'luru train services resume after pause

The train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru were restored on Sunday. The train services remained suspended since August first week due to frequent landslides.

South Western Railway Mysuru Division Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Senior PRO Sathish said that the affected stretches on the Ghat section were finally cleared on Saturday and a goods train was operated to test the suitability of the track for train operation. The 55-km Ghat section had witnessed landslides and soil erosion at several locations due to heavy rains forcing the railway to cancel operations of passenger trains.

Senior Railway officials and a large number of staff had worked day and night relentlessly in tough weather conditions to restore the track for safe movement of passenger trains.

On Monday, Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express (16515) leaving Yeshwantpur will run till Mangaluru Junction. On Tuesday, Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express (16516) will be cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Junction. The Mangaluru Central-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly overnight express (16586) will be cancelled on Monday.

Ernakulam-Madgaon Express (10216), Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express (16345), Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express (19577), Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Superfast Express (22114) and Kochuveli-Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranthi Express (12217) have been cancelled on Monday.

Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12618), Ernakulam-Hazrath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) and Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express (16346) will be diverted on Monday via Jolarpettai, Palakkad and Shoranur.