Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lends helping hand to Covid patient in Chitradurga 

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has lent a helping hand to a Covid patient who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city by sending Remdesivir, a key drug in Covid-19 treatment.

Vinay, who was tested positive for Covid -19, is undergoing treatment in Basappa hospital in the city. But he did not get Remdesivir in time and this triggered fear among his family members.

Puja, Vinay's wife, tweeted that her husband needs the drug. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared it on his Twitter account. Noticing this, Sonu Sood tweeted that "you will receive the drug. "

Puja told that she has not yet received the drug. But she exuded confidence that she would receive it soon.