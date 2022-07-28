Bommai announces several schemes to mark one yr of his govt

The state government on Thursday announced several schemes to mark the completion of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's one year tenure.

Among the announcements were upgrading 100 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) to Community Healthcare Centres, the 'Punyakoti' scheme allowing citizens to adopt cows at goshalas and the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojane for self-employment to youth.

Briefing reporters, Bommai said that under the new Babu Jagjivan Ram Scheme, the government would train 100 youth on self-employment in each constituency.

Similarly, another self-employment scheme for youth will be launched along the lines of Sthree Shakthi Yojane announced in the budget.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakthi Yojane will aim at ensuring self-employment to five lakh youth in the state. Self-help groups will come up in each of the 28,000 odd villages in the state, he said. Some 5 lakh youth would get the benefit.

A website is also launched for 'Punyakoti' scheme, Bommai said, noting that people could adopt cows of state-run gaushalas at the cost of Rs 11,000 per year. The government is looking at ensuring the success of the scheme with help from the people of the state. Citizens wanting to adopt cows can visit punyakoti.karahvs.in

Apart from upgrading PHCs, 71 PHCs will come up in Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Raitha Vidyanidhi, Bommai's pet scheme to provide scholarship to children of farmers, will be extended to the children of weavers, taxi-drivers and fishermen, Bommai said.

Under the 'Viveka' scheme, Bommai said 8,000 new classrooms would be constructed.

"The government is looking to ensure the welfare of all sections of the society. The improving economy of the state will benefit everyone," Bommai said.