Bommai asks Centre to expedite Bengaluru suburban rail project

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested him to expedite the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project.

After the meeting, Bommai said, "Several issues were discussed with the minister. Administrative approval has been given to the suburban rail project but a concession agreement between Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways is still to be signed. I requested the minister to finalise the agreement."

Bommai said he also discussed the new Hubbali-Ankola railway line project which is stuck in the High Court as it has been challenged by green activists.

"Even though the state has made a fresh DPR (detailed project report) as per green rules, this has been challenged. The stay (obtained by environmental activists) should be vacated so that work can commence," he said.

This line is crucial to connect central and north Karnataka to the west coast. The proposed line will connect the Konkan railway near Ankola and provide the much-needed link between coastal, central and north Karnataka, he said.

In a presentation made to the Union Minister, Bommai said the state government is planning to develop a major port in Karwar under the public-private partnership model.

"Private investors who are showing keen interest in port development are demanded to execute the Hubbali-Ankola railway line as it is the basic requirement for the port to be economically viable," he said.

JSW Steel Ltd has come forward to even share the cost of this project with Railways, he added.

