Bommai to continue as CM, party to silence rumour mongers: Arun Singh

Dismissing the speculation of change of leadership in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary (incharge) Arun Singh on Saturday said Basavaraj Bommai will continue as the CM and complete the term. The party knows who is spreading this and will silence them.



“Home Minister Amit Shah ji already said the next assembly elections in Karnataka will be fought under the leadership of Bommai. There is no ambiguity in it. So the question of change of leadership does not arise”, Singh told DH.



“The rumours means there is no truth in it. The party will silence all rumour mongering. Such things will not be tolerated in the BJP,” he said adding that, “the party will take action against those indulging in whispering campaigns.”

Denying any infighting in the party, he said, “there is no space for infighting in the party. All are working like family or strengthening the organisation.”



Calling the CM's administration 'able and clean', Singh said several popular programmes announced by the Bommai-headed government have received a lot of appreciation from the public.



Insisting that the recently held Legislative Council election was not a setback for the party he said, "due to popular programmes of the government, the party was able to gain five more seats in the polls. The election result was positive to the party's performance."



Though the party was expecting two more seats- Belagavi and Mysuru, we lost it. We will discuss what went wrong in these two seats, he said.



Infact, the Council poll was set back to Congress and JD(S) as both have lost seats, he said.



He said in the state executive committee meeting to be held in Hubballi next week, the party performance in the Legislative Council elections would be discussed. The party National president J P Nadda would also attend the meeting.

Singh also dismissed the talk of replacing state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel. He is working hard to strengthen the organisation. The party also performed well in all elections after he became the state unit head, Singh said.

