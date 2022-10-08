Boyfriend held on 17-year-old‘s gang-rape complaint

The police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in western Bengaluru.

While a police complaint filed by the girl’s parents stated that she was gang-raped by four men, initial probe showed only one person was involved.

The police arrested Devaraj, who works in a plywood store, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Saturday.

Devaraj and the girl had been in a relationship for four years and had developed physical intimacy on multiple occasions. He spent generously on her. Things turned sour six months ago when the girl decided to break up with him. Devaraj didn’t want this.

In September, he developed physical intimacy with her once again and made an hour-long video of the act. He showed her the video and blackmailed her against ending the relationship. He threatened to upload the video on social media if she married someone else.

The girl got scared and told her parents about the blackmail. On Friday, the parents lodged a complaint at the Byatarayanapura police station. They said Devaraj and his three friends — Shekhar, Basava and Bhairava — had gang-raped the girl.

After preliminary probe, however, police have come to believe that only Devaraj was involved. “We took up a case of gang rape under Pocso Act based on parents’ complaint. But investigation so far shows the other three men were not involved. If we get evidence later, we will take necessary action,” an investigation officer said. The other suspects are reported missing.