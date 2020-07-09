Brace for heavy rains this weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a high alert for heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka this weekend. Further, the forecast issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) has revealed widespread heavy rainfall for the next five days in Bengaluru and adjoining districts.

According to officials of KSNDMC, Ghadasai village near Karwar witnessed the highest rainfall of 109.5 mm. “Rain is likely to occur at most places over coastal, south interior Karnataka and at many places in north interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Thundershowers and heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and south interior Karnataka,” a senior meteorologist from IMD said.

“Monsoon has been active and the weather has also favoured the advancement of monsoon."