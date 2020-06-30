BS Yediyurappa condemns Ballari burial incident

  • Jun 30 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 22:25 ist
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Credits: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday condemned the “inhuman” manner in which Covid-19 patients were buried in Ballari, saying the incident was “extremely painful.” 

In a shocking video that went viral on social media, masked men covered in bodysuits were seen bringing the dead in bags from a hearse van and throwing three of them into a pit.“ I request all those, involved in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, to treat patients with humanity and conduct the last rites with respect,” the CM tweeted.

