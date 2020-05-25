COVID-19: BS Yediyurappa lauds corona warriors

BS Yediyurappa lauds corona warriors for their efforts to contain COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:47 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday expressed his gratitude to the corona warriors for their efforts in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

"Bengaluru has set an example & is the model for entire country on how to effectively manage the pandemic & gradually restart the economy.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Well done #NammaBengaluru! Salute to all Corona warriors for their tireless efforts in this battle against COVID19," the Chief Minister tweeted. According to media reports, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru, could serve as possible role models for other urban centres in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite having maximum COVID-19 cases, these cities managed to keep the mortality low. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 