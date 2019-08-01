BSY announces one lakh more houses for the poor 

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa announced the construction of one lakh houses for the poor, here on Thursday. The houses will be in addition to another one lakh houses for the urban poor announced by the Siddaramaiah government almost two years ago.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that 1,000-acre land has been set aside by the State government for the purpose. "We are planning to build 10-12 storied buildings with all basic facilities. Such housing complexes for the poor are built-in Gujarat and we are trying to replicate it here," he said.

Stating that the project was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have housing for all, he said that he would inspect the plots where the projects will come up within a month. The project will be implemented by the Housing Department.

Debt Relief Act

Yediyurappa, who also chaired a meeting on the Debt Relief Act which recently received President's assent, said that the State government will issue an order after getting a clear picture on who the beneficiaries will be.

To a question, he said that financial condition of the State was fine. "We need to provide more importance for developmental activities. Considering our (financial) limits we have not fallen behind. We will take measures if any changes are required to improve our finances," he said.