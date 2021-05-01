BSY's vaccine drive only for photo-op: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will not start until the third week of May, criticizing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s ‘symbolic’ launch as a “photo op.”

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah questioned on what basis the government had announced a vaccination drive for all above 18 without ensuring vaccine stock. “I personally spoke to the chief secretary who told me that the state requires 3.5 crore doses of vaccines to inoculate everyone. Why did they give statements without any preparation?”

Read: With depleting vaccine stock, vaccination drive for 18-44 age group off to symbolic start in Karnataka

Taking to Twitter, he also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having “misled the nation” by promising youngsters that vaccine will be available from May 1 even though the state governments were not ready with vaccines. Though Modi appeared on television promising the vaccines, the state governments are having to take the responsibility of announcing to the public that the vaccines are not available, he said.

Further, he asked the government to take vaccination to people’s doorsteps as many in rural areas will be unable to register online. The Union government will give money only for vaccination of those above 45. The rest of it will have to be chipped in by the state government. Nonetheless, in the present circumstances, vaccination is the only way forward. The government must immediately vaccinate everyone, he urged.