BSY's vaccine drive only for photo-op: Siddaramaiah

BSY's vaccine drive only for photo-op: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah questioned on what basis the government had announced a vaccination drive for all above 18 without ensuring vaccine stock

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 04:36 ist
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will not start until the third week of May, criticizing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s ‘symbolic’ launch as a “photo op.” 

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah questioned on what basis the government had announced a vaccination drive for all above 18 without ensuring vaccine stock. “I personally spoke to the chief secretary who told me that the state requires 3.5 crore doses of vaccines to inoculate everyone. Why did they give statements without any preparation?”

Read: With depleting vaccine stock, vaccination drive for 18-44 age group off to symbolic start in Karnataka

Taking to Twitter, he also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having “misled the nation” by promising youngsters that vaccine will be available from May 1 even though the state governments were not ready with vaccines. Though Modi appeared on television promising the vaccines, the state governments are having to take the responsibility of announcing to the public that the vaccines are not available, he said.

Further, he asked the government to take vaccination to people’s doorsteps as many in rural areas will be unable to register online. The Union government will give money only for vaccination of those above 45. The rest of it will have to be chipped in by the state government. Nonetheless, in the present circumstances, vaccination is the only way forward. The government must immediately vaccinate everyone, he urged. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Siddaramaiah
BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 