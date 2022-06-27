BU distance education English exam postponed after question paper gaffe

Students enrolled for distance education courses at Bangalore University were shocked to see an old version of a question paper during the ongoing examinations on Monday.

Alerted by the students, the university's distance education department cancelled the exams scheduled on Monday and decided to hold it later.

The aggrieved students said the English subject examination for undergraduate courses was scheduled on Monday and they were prepared for the new syllabus, but the question paper they received was of old version (syllabus before 2018).

The officials of the university admitted to error and said that it was the examinations under the one-time measure (students who had failed or discontinued between 2010 to 2022) and over 360 students had registered.

"Students said that they were prepared for the new syllabus and the question paper was framed as per the old syllabus. Considering the interest of students, we have postponed the exams scheduled. The exams for English will be conducted later and we will announce the dates soon," said B C Mylarappa, director, distance education department of Bangalore University.