BU postpones digital evaluation; to train teachers

Yielding to pressure from teachers, Bangalore University postponed the evaluation which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Instead, the university decided to conduct a workshop for teachers on digital evaluation before the process begins.

For the first time, Bangalore University has adopted digital evaluation for its undergraduate programmes.

The exercise was to begin after the recently concluded first semester examinations. It was scheduled to commence Monday, but following the outcry from teachers demanding training before moving to the digital mode, the university revised the schedule.

As per the information available from university authorities, the workshop for teachers eligible to participate in evaluation work will be conducted on

August 8 at the Jnana Jyoti auditorium where they will be trained in digital evaluation.

“The scanning process of the answer scripts is completed. We have identified eight centres.

“There is no training needed. However, as the teachers are demanding it, we are conducting a workshop,” Bangalore University vice-chancellor professor K R Venugopal said.

Error-free evaluation

Under the new digital evaluation system, the university is expecting error-free evaluation as there is no physical tabulation. “As soon as the teacher completes the evaluation and enters the marks awarded, the system itself will do the tabulation. There will be the option for corrections before the final submission, in case of any wrong entry of marks,” Venugopal clarified.

As explained by the authorities, the university will be able to declare results just two days after the completion of evaluation through the digital mode. While scanning, the university will separate the OMR sheet of the answer script which has the student’s details.

No access to OMR

The evaluator will not have access to the OMR sheet. This is to avoid malpractice during evaluation, officials said.

Following the recent decision taken at the general council meeting of Karnataka State Higher Education Council to digitise the evaluation process at universities, Bangalore University implemented the same by purchasing the software from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi by paying Rs 25 lakh.